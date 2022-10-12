Pinellas sheriff: 2nd man arrested, charged in killing of rival motorcycle gang member

Dominick Paternoster was shot and killed in his Palm Harbor home in April.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Deputies arrested a second motorcycle gang member in connection to the death of a rival member, accusing him of lying in the investigation, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Dylan Pascale, 35, lied about what happened during the night Dominick Paternoster was shot and killed in his Palm Harbor home after originally telling authorities that he and another person brought the 46-year-old home from Tampa and left him sleeping in a reclining chair, according to the sheriff's office.

Pascale is reportedly a member of the Mongols, which is a national motorcycle gang based out of California.

Sheriff's office detectives say they found spent shell casings at the shooting next to Paternoster's body that contained DNA from Pascale.

Pascale was arrested and charged Wednesday with first-degree murder; the investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

On Aug. 29, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said that a Pinellas County grand jury charged 48-year-old Paul Mogilevsky with first-degree murder in the death of Paternoster. He is in the Pinellas County jail with no bond.

"We know more than one person shot and killed Dominick Paternoster, and while Mogilevsky is the only one that's in custody at this time, he won't be the last person arrested in this case. More arrests will be made," Gualtieri said.

Gualtieri explained that Mogilevsky is a member of the motorcycle gang Mongols, and Paternoster was a member of the Raiders — a smaller gang that fed into the Mongols. Both groups share a clubhouse in Tampa.

According to the sheriff, these clubs are known for killing people who cross them, and that's what happened in this case.