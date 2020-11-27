Deputies search 3 people after shooting in East Tampa leaves 2 hurt

TAMPA, Fla — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left two people hurt Thursday night.
Investigators said they are looking for the three people responsible for the shooting near 81st Street and Ash Avenue.
The shooting took place just before 10:30 a.m. in East Tampa.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
