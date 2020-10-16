Eboni Wiley set to appear in court, face charges in death of Felecia Williams

Wiley faces charges for lying to police in the death of Felecia Williams. Granville Ritchie was sentenced to death for her murder last month.

TAMPA, Fla. — Eboni Wiley is set to appear in court virtually Friday morning.

She faces charges of lying to police in the death of 9-year-old Felecia Williams in 2014. The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m.

Last month, Granville Ritchie was sentenced to death for William's murder nearly a year after he was found guilty. Investigators said Williams disappeared after she was left alone with Ritchie at his apartment. Her body was later found in an area off the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

Ritchie's trial in September 2019 took nearly two weeks, but a guilty verdict came down just four hours after the jury heard closing arguments. A key piece of evidence from prosecutors was a seconds-long 911 phone call from Ritchie's phone.

Prosecutors said the phone call was made by Williams when she was alone in a Temple Terrace apartment with Ritchie.

Prosecutors also used key witnesses to poke holes in Ritchie's alibi for the night the 9-year-old disappeared. Wiley was one such witness. She was supposed to be taking care of Williams that day. She said she left the girl at the apartment alone with Ritchie to go buy marijuana.

During the trial, Wiley said when she came back she found Ritchie shirtless and told her Felecia had gone on her own to a nearby drugstore for candy.

Wiley said she and Ritchie then concocted a lie, saying Wiley and Ritchie’s mother were in the apartment, not him, and that the little girl wandered off while Wiley was in the shower.

In her often-disturbing testimony, Wiley also admitted she took drugs and had sex with Ritchie the same night Felecia went missing.

The next day, when Felecia still had not come home, she says she confronted Ritchie asking him if he had anything to do with it.