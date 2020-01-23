ATLANTA — A Georgia State Patrol trooper killed a man suspected of driving a stolen car Thursday morning. Officials said the trooper was assisting the Atlanta Police Department with a call about the stolen car when the car started driving towards where the trooper was standing.

The trooper then shot the driver through the windshield and he eventually died, police said.

The situation unfolded in the Edgewood neighborhood at Wylie Street and Leslie Street. Skytracker 11 showed a grey car that had crashed head-on into another vehicle on the street, with a GSP cruiser stopped opposite it.

First responders could be seen giving chest compressions to a the driver on the ground. The passenger could be seen on the ground on his chest in handcuffs.

A GSP spokesperson said the trooper was not hurt. This is the 10th officer-involved shooting this year.

This is a developing story. Return to 11Alive.com for updates.

