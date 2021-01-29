The victim is in critical but stable condition, according to a tweet from Metro authorities.

ARLINGTON, Va. — An elderly man was hospitalized Thursday night when he was assaulted on a Metro train, and police are searching the man responsible.

Metropolitan Transit Police said the crime happened aboard an Orange Line train near the Rosslyn station just before 7 p.m. In a tweet, MTPD said an 85-year-old man, who has not been identified, was beaten and taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition, but expected to recover.

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority spokesperson Ian Janetta told WUSA9 that the suspect was panhandling and struck the 85-year-old several times when he refused to give money.

Police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect in the case. They shared a still photo of a man caught on camera. He's seen wearing dark clothing and is wearing a backpack across the front of his body.

SEEKING TO IDENTIFY: Metro Transit Police seeks public’s assistance to identify suspect in a felony assault aboard Orange Line train near Rosslyn. Victim 85 y/o male in critical but stable condition. #wmata pic.twitter.com/VupOfGaehG — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) January 29, 2021