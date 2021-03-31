83-year-old man with dementia accused of killing wife in Kissimmee

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the wife was the "anchor of the family" as the couple also had a "significantly mentally-challenged" son.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — “This is really one of the more sad investigations – homicide investigations we’ve ever done."

That's what Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said about a case involving an 83-year-old Kissimmee man accused of killing his 82-year-old wife.

Sheriff Judd spoke about the case at a news conference Wednesday. He said the man is suffering from dementia and killed his wife after falsely believing she was having an affair with someone else.

Judd called the wife the "anchor of the family" as she supported her husband along with their "significantly mentally-challenged" son.

The investigation is ongoing, as the criminal justice system is not designed to handle 83-year-olds with dementia, according to the sheriff.

Sheriff Judd said that the man is currently in the medical unit of the county jail while his son has gone to live with another son out-of-state.