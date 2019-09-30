ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police are calling the death of an elderly woman suspicious.

Barbara Brylka, 76, was found dead in her mobile home at 10646 Poplar Street NE Sunday afternoon.

Neighbors told investigators they hadn't seen her for a few days.

Police are working to determine her cause of death.

