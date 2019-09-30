ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police are calling the death of an elderly woman suspicious.
Barbara Brylka, 76, was found dead in her mobile home at 10646 Poplar Street NE Sunday afternoon.
Neighbors told investigators they hadn't seen her for a few days.
Police are working to determine her cause of death.
What other people are reading right now:
- 5-month-old suffers traumatic brain injury, mother arrested
- 3-year-old girl drowns at pool party, another in critical condition
- Pit bull puppy dies of snake bites while protecting kids in Florida
- These new Florida laws go into effect Oct. 1
- Alligator hangs out at park under alligator warning sign, doesn't seem to care
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter