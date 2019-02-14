SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota school was placed on lockdown Thursday after a stolen car was found in a ditch, Sarasota County deputies said.

Deputies said the car was found in a ditch about 6 a.m. on the campus of Taylor Ranch Elementary School. The car had been reported stolen.

The campus was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Deputies said they found Kollin Melton, 27, and William A. Berry, 29, hiding under maintenance trailers.

During interviews, deputies said Melton admitted to stealing the car.

Melton is charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and trespassing on school grounds. His bail was set at $1,720. Berry was charged with trespassing on school grounds. His bail was set at $120.

Both men remain in the Sarasota County Jail.

