BELLEVIEW, Fla.— A Marion County elementary school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a boy who attends the same school where he works, according to CBS Orlando affiliate WKMG.

Kevin Tindall, 47, was arrested for lewd and lascivious molestation on a child under 12 years of age, WKMG reported.

WKMG said Belleview police told school officials about a claim made against Tindall earlier this month, causing him to be removed from the classroom and placed on administrative leave.

Marion County Public Schools spokesman Kevin Christian told WKMG a police investigation and an internal investigation done by the school district will determine if Tindall will keep his job.

Tindall is being held on a $50,000 bond at the Marion County Jail.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.