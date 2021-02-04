x
Elementary teacher accused of planning to rape a 2-year-old

Investigators say he advertised as a babysitter on various websites.
Credit: Palm Beach County via AP
This photo provided by Palm Beach County shows Xavier Donte Alexander.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Florida elementary school teacher is facing charges alleging he solicited online to rape a 2-year-old and traveled to meet the child.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that 28-year-old Xavier Donte Alexander was arrested Thursday on felony charges of soliciting sex with a minor and traveling to meet a minor for sex.

He's a fourth grade teacher at Grove Park Elementary School in Palm Beach Gardens and also advertised as a babysitter on various websites.

The sheriff’s office didn't release further information. The school district has suspended Alexander.

His attorney did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. 

