ELLIJAY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from 11Alive's "Selling Girls" sex trafficking investigation.

A routine traffic stop led police to an alleged human trafficker in Ellijay, Georgia.

Early on the morning of Friday the 13th, an Ellijay police officer pulled over a vehicle that allegedly had its brake lights out and that didn't dim its headlights.

The driver, identified as 26-year-old Cordarrel William Blandburg, told the officer that he was trying to take his fiancee to the hospital after she suffered possible seizures.

The officer said Blandburg didn't have a driver's license on him.

The officer followed Blandburg to the hospital, where the female passenger was turned over to medical staff.

City of Ellijay Police Department

The officer then confirmed that Blandburg didn't have an active driver's license and he also confirmed active warrants on Blandburg from Clayton County for obstruction of police as well as aggravated assault. At that point, the officer placed Blandburg under arrest.

The officer then discovered that Blandburg's passenger was not, in fact, his fiancée as he'd originally claimed. She described Blandburg as her "owner and enforcer."

The officer discovered that Blandburg was allegedly participating in human trafficking for sexual purposes.

Blandburg was transported to Gilmer County Detention Center, where he was being held on a $17,000 bond. If he posts bail there, he'd then be transferred to the other places where he's wanted and he'd be required to post bond on those charges.

