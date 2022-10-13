Fight between San Antonio cleaning crew members ends in murder at Florida hotel, police say

Authorities say the two San Antonio men got into a fight before Vincent Harris shot and killed Messiah Devon Grier, fleeing the scene in a company van.

PORT LABELLE, Fla. — A cleaning company employee from San Antonio has been charged with murder after a shooting that killed his coworker, also an Alamo City native, at a Florida hotel.

According to arrest records, 36-year-old Vincent Harris and 29-year-old Messiah Devon Grier got into some kind of argument that turned physical while they were in Florida on a temporary basis. Witnesses told police that Harris shot Grier before fleeing the scene in a green company van.

Police say that when they arrived to the parking lot of the Port LaBelle Inn, located about 35 miles from Fort Myers, on October 5, they found Grier lying in a "a pool of blood." Hours later, authorities found Harris traveling east on State Road 80, where he was stopped and arrested by the Glades County Sheriff's Office.

Harris has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence, and is being held in the Hendry County jail without bond.

This is a developing story.

