Man arrested after holding couple at gunpoint while posing as Citrus County deputy

HOMOSASSA, Fla. — A 32-year-old man was arrested after holding a couple at gunpoint while posing as a sheriff’s deputy in Citrus County, according to law enforcement.

On June 19, Eric Johnson, 32, forced a man and woman out of their camper at gunpoint in Homosassa after knocking on their door and shouting “Citrus County Sheriff’s Department,” deputies said.

Thinking that Johnson was an actual deputy, both individuals followed his demand.

Johnson, who was carrying what appeared to be an AR-15-style rifle, kept the couple together at gunpoint, deputies said. It later confirmed that the rifle look-alike was actually an “air-soft” rifle.

The sheriff’s office said the woman tried to call 911, but Johnson took her phone away. However, the man was able to run away while Johnson was distracted.

As the man ran for help, he noticed Maynard Selvog sitting in the driver seat of an SUV parked near the road. Selvog had reportedly driven Johnson to the area.

Johnson chased after the man and reportedly kicked in the door of the home the man had entered. Deputies said once inside, a fight ensued between the man, the homeowner and Johnson.

The sheriff’s office said the homeowner was able to disarm Johnson and hit him in the head with the buttstock of the weapon.

Authorities said Johnson and Selvog fled the scene.

Deputies later found Selvog, who told them that Johnson was hiding in a nearby shed.

“Deputies found Johnson, who was holding a gun to his head. After failed attempts to gain compliance, K-9 Deputy Elias released K-9 Odie to apprehend Johnson,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement.

“As K-9 Odie grabbed Johnson, he positioned his gun underneath K-9 Odie's chin and pulled the trigger. When the gun malfunctioned, he reloaded the gun and pulled the trigger again. After the second malfunction, the deputies moved in and gained control of Johnson.”