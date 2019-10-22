HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — A man wanted in Kentucky was captured Tuesday during a traffic stop in Hendry County.
Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Greg Bueno said 46-year-old Kenneth Wynn committed a traffic violation and was pulled over on Highway 27.
He said Wynn had numerous fake IDs, which included a New York Driver's License, a Florida ID card and a social security card.
Troopers eventually figured out Wynn's real identity and confirmed he was wanted on outstanding warrants from Kentucky for leaving a halfway house.
Wynn disappeared while serving time for trafficking in controlled substances and driving without a license, according to investigators.
Troopers arrested Wynn and took him to the Hendry County Jail where he will await extradition back to Kentucky.
