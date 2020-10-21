'He died protecting me and my family' | Estranged wife of accused cop killer praises Sgt. Preston's heroics

The estranged wife of a man accused of shooting an HPD officer to death and wounding another issued a statement a day after the deadly incident.

She said if it wasn't for Sgt. Harold Preston's heroics, she would be dead.

"I pray that he rests in heaven, because if it were not for him, I know I would have been killed," she said. "He saved my life. He is a hero. He died protecting me and my family."

Preston and officer Courtney Waller responded to a domestic violence call at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Holly Hall just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. They spoke to the estranged wife in the parking lot for about an hour before her son came out of the apartment and told them that his father had a gun. That's when police said Elmer Manzano opened fire, shooting both officers.

Preston, 65, was taken to an area hospital and was surrounded by family members when he died. He was a police officer for 41 years. Waller is expected to survive.

If you would like to get a card to the family of @houstonpolice Sgt. Harold Preston or to Officer Courtney Waller, you can leave it on this HPD unit outside the SW patrol station or you can drop off at @HPOUTX where officers will personally deliver your note. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/tJqmixTU0V — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) October 21, 2020

Manzano's estranged wife said Preston was very helpful and kind during the incident.

“I want to say thank you for the outpouring of support for my son and I. I also want to thank the officers of the Houston Police Department, especially the officers who came to help me," the estranged wife said. "To the family of Sgt. Preston, I want to offer my sincerest condolences. He helped me a lot. He was very kind."

During the incident, Manzano was shot in the abdomen, and his 14-year-old son was also shot. Police said Manzano surrendered just before 10:30 a.m. The boy is expected to be OK and Manzano is expected to survive.

Sgt. DeAndre’ Hutchinson, the President of the African American Police Officers League, is helping comfort Preston’s family.

“Definitely a giant of a human being. A trailblazer,” Hutchinson said of the veteran officer who joined HPD in 1979. “He saw it all. He saw when African-Americans weren’t even allowed to promote at the police department.”

Preston leaves behind a 23-year old daughter, his fiancé and his elderly parents.

“I love this family. They are resilient,” Hutchinson said. “Their faith is going to get them through this.”

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said Preston was weeks away from retiring from the department. Acevedo joined officers at the HPD Southwest Substation at 13097 Nitida Street early Wednesday morning to pray.

Chief @ArtAcevedo and EAC @TroyFinner speak with Southwest Patrol roll call this morning.



They thanked the night shift officers who stayed late, officers from other patrol divisions who’ve come to help, and peer support who led everyone in prayer. #RIPSgtPreston pic.twitter.com/aYrmoAaYd7 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 21, 2020

The estranged wife said her situation is a prime example of what many domestic violence victims go through regularly. She had a message for those victims, as well.

"To women who are experiencing domestic violence, don’t let the abuser intimidate you. Call the police and seek help," she said. "My kids were in danger, so I called for help. And I want to thank everyone for their prayers as our family begins to recuperate and begins to heal.”

.@HarrisCountyDAO has charged Elmer Manzano, the man arrested in connection with the shooting of two @houstonpolice officers yesterday, with capital murder, according to court documents. @KHOU #khou11 — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) October 21, 2020