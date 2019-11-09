KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A jury has found Everett Miller guilty of shooting and killing two Florida police officers in 2017.

CBS affiliate WKMG reports jurors deliberated for less than two hours before convicting Miller of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kissimmee Police Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard.

Baxter's mother told WKMG that although nothing can bring Matthew back, the family is ready to start healing.

Miller did not take the stand in his own defense. The penalty phase of the trial begins Nov. 5. He faces the death penalty.

