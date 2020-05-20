Ex-deputy headed to prison for stealing from kid's charity

Under the agreement, he will serve five years of probation after he is released from prison.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A former sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to five years in prison for stealing $50,000 from a children’s charity and paying kickbacks to lure patients into a drug treatment center he ran in West Palm Beach.

A judge issued the sentence Tuesday after 49-year-old Robert “Bobby” Simeone pleaded guilty to 30 felony charges related to three cases.

The former Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested in February after he was one of the first individuals caught in Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg's "Sober Homes Task Force," according to the Sun-Sentinel

Financial crimes investigators began reviewing Simone, his wife and the non-profit Children of Wounded Warriors' bank accounts. What they found was between January 2015 and September 2019, about $49,037 of the more than $73,000 in deposits were made to the charity were then transferred to Simeone's personal and business accounts, according to the paper.

Donors said they never gave Simeone permission to use their donations for his own benefit.

Simeone retired from the sheriff's office five years ago. Under the agreement, he will serve five years of probation after he is released from prison.

