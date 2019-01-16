WELLINGTON, Fla. — A former NFL player took matters into his own hands after he says he saw a stranger peering into his daughter's bedroom window in South Florida.

Tony Beckham, who has played for the Tennessee Titans and the Detroit Lions, told Palm Beach County deputies he was getting ready for work in Wellington, Florida, when he noticed 48-year-old Geoffrey Cassidy hiding in some bushes with his hands down his pants, according to CBS Miami.

He was allegedly watching Beckham's 14-year-old daughter get dressed for school, WPEC reported.

Ready to handle the situation himself, Beckham ran outside and tackled the accused "Peeping Tom," according to CBS Miami.

Cassidy was reportedly taken to the hospital for facial fractures, then charged with lewd and lascivious behavior. His bond was set at $1,500.

