TAMPA, Fla. – A former Plant High School star quarterback turned himself in Monday at the Hillsborough County Jail on an arrest warrant.

Robert Eugene Marve, 29, posted $4,500 bond. He is charged with battery domestic violence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment.

The charges stem from an incident in May.

Marve is accused of punching his girlfriend – whom Tampa police say he’s been dating since March 2018 – in the face and body. She had bruising to her left eye, lips, chest, neck and arms, police said.

Police say Marve also pressed a knife against his arm and told the woman one of them “was not making it out of there.”

It marks the second time Marve has turned himself in on a warrant related to suspected domestic battery.

In July, the Tampa Bay Times reported Marve's ex-girlfriend said he attacked her in their Key West hotel room, hitting her face, chest, arms and legs, and stomping on her throat.

Marve played two seasons at the University of Miami, then transferred to Purdue. He played three seasons for the Canadian Football League's Winnipeg Blue Bombers before retiring in 2015.

Previous: Ex-Plant QB facing charges after ex-girlfriend accuses him of battery

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP