Former St. Pete police officer sentenced for child porn

Matthew Enhoffer, 35, will spend more than eight years in federal prison for possessing and distributing the explicit material.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A former St. Petersburg Police officer will spend more than eight years in federal prison for possessing and distributing child pornography. 

The former officer, Matthew Enhoffer, 35, pled guilty back in February.

A CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led Homeland Security Investigations to open a case against Enhoffer, according to court documents.

Agents searched Enhoffer's home on Sept. 11, 2019, and roundabout 390 child pornographic images, seven child pornographic videos and 290 child erotic images.

Not only did the pictures and videos show the sexual abuse of young children, but forensic analysis of Enhoffer's laptop revealed he also shared the explicit material with someone else on the internet in June and July 2018.

“It is especially disheartening when a law enforcement officer becomes the criminal but no person is above the law,” said Acting Deputy Special Agent in Charge Micah C. McCombs. “Thanks to HSI special agents and outstanding support from the St. Petersburg Police Department, this child predator will be held accountable for his crimes.”

On Wednesday, Oct. 21, U.S. District Judge Mary S. Scriven sentenced Enhoffer to 8 years and 1 month in federal prison for distribution and possession of child pornography. He's also been ordered to pay $10,000 as part of the Justice for Victims Trafficking Act of 2015. The court will reconvene later on to determine what compensation Enhoffer owes to his victims.

