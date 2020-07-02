SARASOTA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was shot and killed on Wednesday in Martin County will be escorted to Sarasota on Friday.

The body of Joseph Bullock will be escorted to Sarasota from St. Lucie County, passing through Okeechobee sometime between 9- 10:30 a.m.

Bullock, a 19-year veteran, was assisting a disabled car on I-95 in Martin County, according to the FHP. The person who needed help with the car ended up shooting the trooper, the agency said.

Bullock was 42 years old and a U.S. Air Force veteran.

A Rivera Beach police officer came across the scene and the accused shooter. The officer shot and killed him.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter