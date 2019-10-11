OCALA, Fla. — A Florida man has been charged for killing a grandfather and his two granddaughters after driving under the influence, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said Stephen Lynn, 48, was driving just after 2 p.m. Thursday on County Road 484 in Ocala approaching County Road 467.

Troopers said Lynn hit the 71-year-old Emilio Nunez’s car while he was driving his two granddaughters, 9-year-old Neveah Nunez and 7-year-ola Katalaya Nunez. The report said Nunez was driving through the intersection and Lynn went through a red light as Nunez was going through a green.

The collision caused Nunez’s car to overturn and flip into a ditch, until it finally stopped on its roof, according to the report.

Nunez died at the scene, and his granddaughters were taken to the Ocala Regional Medical Center, where they later died, FHP said.

Lynn was charged with three counts of DUI manslaughter.

