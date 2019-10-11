OCALA, Fla. — A Florida man has been charged for killing a grandfather and his two granddaughters after driving under the influence, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP said Stephen Lynn, 48, was driving just after 2 p.m. Thursday on County Road 484 in Ocala approaching County Road 467.
Troopers said Lynn hit the 71-year-old Emilio Nunez’s car while he was driving his two granddaughters, 9-year-old Neveah Nunez and 7-year-ola Katalaya Nunez. The report said Nunez was driving through the intersection and Lynn went through a red light as Nunez was going through a green.
The collision caused Nunez’s car to overturn and flip into a ditch, until it finally stopped on its roof, according to the report.
Nunez died at the scene, and his granddaughters were taken to the Ocala Regional Medical Center, where they later died, FHP said.
Lynn was charged with three counts of DUI manslaughter.
RELATED: Lakeland police officer fired after DUI arrest
RELATED: Baby sitting on drunken grandmother's lap dies after crash, troopers say
What other people are reading right now:
- Emails reveal calls for Hillsborough commissioner to recuse himself after 10Investigates story
- Suspect in Aniah Blanchard disappearance arrested in Florida
- Chemical mixture at Buffalo Wild Wings kills 1 employee
- Sheriff: Former middle school assistant principal, theme park workers caught in child porn bust
- Thief steals thousands of dollars in gifts from Clearwater couple's wedding
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter