A 'serial' sexual offender is behind bars after multiple agencies claim that he was involved in numerous sexual assaults in the Jacksonville area for a period of three years.

In a press conference held on Wednesday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced that Brandon Deangelo Young, 34, of Middleburg has been arrested and charged with seven counts of sexual battery, two counts of false imprisonment and one count of attempted sexual battery.

JSO says that Young was involved in a series of sexual assaults that occurred along the First Coast from 2006 to 2009.

Police say that they were able to connect multiple cases that Young was involved with due to a similar modus operandi. They say he would approach his victims in a public place, and then isolate them to make them more vulnerable.

Young was taken into custody without incident in his Middleburg home.

Both the State Attorney's Office and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with more information to come forward.

If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.

