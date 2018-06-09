The family of 2-year-old Jordan Belliveau, whose body was found late Tuesday afternoon in Largo, is now pushing for a new law under his name.

“Jordan’s Law” would work on stiffening child abuse or murder of children charges in Pinellas County.

It's calling for anyone who murders a child to be automatically given the death penalty.

The hope, according to the family, is that it will make people think twice before they commit such a horrible crime.

“It's to make sure that no matter what degree it is, it's the highest punishment available,” says Jessica Belliveau, Jordan’s grandmother.

Belliveau is making it her mission to get justice for her grandson. The family showed up to court Wednesday afternoon wearing “Justice for Jordan” shirts.

The petition on Change.org started with a goal of 2,500 signatures but it surpassed that within a few hours.

Now, the goal is 5,000 signatures.

