Family terrorized during armed home invasion Monday night on Jacksonville's Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Monday, two subjects entered into a Southside Jacksonville home, forcing the family inside a bathroom and getting away with money, jewelry and other items, according a report by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened in the area of the 9400 block Silhouette Lane.

One of the victims heard the doorbell ring just before 8 p.m. Monday night, the report says. When she answered the door, she saw a Hispanic male wearing a reflect vest and black hat. He told the victim he was delivering a package and needed help finding an address.

The victim's parents came to the door out of concern from the visitor. Shortly after, the subject corralled the family into the bathroom, the report says.

The subjects had at least one handgun, according to the report. However, the report does not say whether they were forced to the bathrooom at gunpoint.

According to the report, a second subject, described as a male wearing a hoodie with gloves on both hands, entered the home afterwards.

After about five minutes of not hearing the subjects in the room, the father left the bathroom and called police.

JSO reports about $35,000 worth of property was stolen from the home including cash, credit cards and jewelry. The robber's also stole the keys to the family's Nissaan Rogue.

Police did not say if any of the family was hurt during the robbery. At this time, no suspects have been identified.