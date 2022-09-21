'Fat Leonard' arrested in Venezuela after fleeing San Diego ahead of sentencing

Leonard Glenn "Fat Leonard'' Francis cut off his GPS monitoring bracelet on Sept. 4 and escaped through Mexico, U.S. Marshals said.

SAN DIEGO — Days before his scheduled sentencing date in one of the biggest public corruption scandals in U.S. military history, the man known as "Fat Leonard" was arrested in Venezuela on Sept. 20, U.S. Marshals Service confirmed to CBS 8.

Leonard Francis, the defense contractor behind a bribery scheme that bilked the U.S. government out of tens of millions of dollars, escaped his house arrest on Sunday, Sept. 4 in San Diego.

According to reports, he was attempting to board a flight when he was arrested in Caracas, Venezuela.

"We were tracking him since he left San Diego. I can tell you he did go to Mexico. I can tell you that he did board a flight within Mexico. We’ve been doing this for a long time. You can try to go to other countries but we can still find you and bring you back to justice," said Omar Castillo, a supervisory deputy U.S. Marshal in San Diego.

Officials with the U.S. Marshals said that it is clear that Francis, who faces 25 years behind bars, had been planning this move. Neighbors told police that they had noticed U-hauls going in and out of Francis' home in San Diego in the days leading up to his escape but failed to report it.

Francis managed to cut the GPS monitoring device from his ankle, according to Castillo.

Francis had been under the supervision of a federal agency called Pretrial Services, which asked San Diego police to do a welfare check on Sept. 4, after they received notification that the GPS device had been tampered with.

Police arrived to an empty house, although they did recover the ankle bracelet.

Frances was scheduled to be sentenced on September 22 when he escaped. He remains in the custody of Venezuelan authorities, pending extradition.

"Knowing that right now he’s being detained, we’re glad it’s happening. It will be up to the other agencies to get him back. It will be up to the U.S. Attorney’s office and the Department of State dealing with the Venezuelan government," said Castillo.

Interpol Venezuela posted the following photo and (translated) statement on its Instagram page:

"Officials assigned to the Directorate of Investigations of the OCN interpol Caracas, carried out the capture of the fugitive identified as Francis Leonard Glenn of Malaysian nationality date of birth 10/22/1964 who presented red notification No. A-7578/9-2022 at the request of the OCN Washington for the crime of bribery and corruption. Francis Leonard Glenn had entered the country from Mexico with a stopover in Cuba, to then continue with his final destination to the federative republic of Russia, the fugitive was arrested at the Simón Bolívar de Maiquetía international airport when he was about to leave the country. The detainee will be handed over to our judicial authorities in order to initiate extradition procedures."