Police search for car after fatal hit-and-run crash in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police are searching for a car they say hit and killed a person early Sunday morning.

Around 2:53 a.m., a black electric scooter was traveling west in the median lane on 34th Street North at the same time as another car driving northbound.

Police say the car is believed to be a dark-colored Toyota sedan. The vehicle reportedly hit the person on the scooter and left the scene.

The person hit was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is still an ongoing investigation at this time.