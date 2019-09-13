ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Pinellas County man has been charged with possession of a firearm on school property.
A school safety officer at Perkins Elementary School in St. Petersburg said it appeared Joshua Lorenzo was carrying a gun under his clothing Thursday afternoon while he waited outside the school for his child.
St. Petersburg Police was called to assist and officers confirmed Lorenzo did indeed have a handgun.
He was arrested and taken to jail.
What other people are reading right now:
- Video: Restaurant uses hose to spray 10News reporter with water during health inspection questions
- Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 could be a rainmaker for parts of Florida this weekend
- Florida Man Radio debuts in Orlando
- Rare Friday the 13th full moon to appear this week
- Police: 5 people hurt, one person arrested after stabbing in Tallahassee
- 'It looked like an apocalypse': Couple survives Dorian in Bahamas
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter