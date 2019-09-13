ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Pinellas County man has been charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

A school safety officer at Perkins Elementary School in St. Petersburg said it appeared Joshua Lorenzo was carrying a gun under his clothing Thursday afternoon while he waited outside the school for his child.

St. Petersburg Police was called to assist and officers confirmed Lorenzo did indeed have a handgun.

He was arrested and taken to jail.

