Charges have been filed on the father of a 5-year-old who shot himself in the face in a Wendy's parking lot.

The shooting happened in Randleman on Sunday.

5-year-old Jayden is still listed in critical condition.

Police say the child, who was sitting in the backseat, unlatched himself from his booster seat and grab the gun that was in a seat pocket.

Unknown to the mom, the gun, a .45 semi-automatic handgun, was in a seat pocket.

Police told WFMY News 2 the gun had been left in the car by the boy's father when he was cleaning the car a couple days earlier.

Friday charges were filed against Randy Brower,26.

Brower is charged with Negligent Child Abuse Causing Serious Bodily Injury and Fail To Store Firearm To Protect Minor.

Brower has received a $50,000 unsecured bond.

Brower is set to appear in Randolph County District Court on January 14, 2019.

