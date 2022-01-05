Father charged with assault of missing 7-year-old New Hampshire girl, child still missing

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The father of a 7-year-old New Hampshire girl last seen two years ago was arrested Tuesday on charges including the 2019 assault of his still-missing daughter.
Adam Montgomery, 31, the father of Harmony Montgomery, was arrested in Manchester, New Hampshire, on a warrant charging felony second-degree assault, misdemeanor interference with custody, and two charges of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child, according to a release from New Hampshire Attorney General Joh M. Formella.
Police continue to search for the child, who has been missing since 2019.
Manchester police said Tuesday they received a report this week that the child hasn't been seen since October of 2019, during a Manchester police call for service at a Manchester home.
Police said they have been investigating “nonstop” since discovering that Harmony was missing and are working in conjunction with the state Division for Children, Youth, and Families and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, NECN reported.
Two Massachusetts men have offered a $33,000 reward in the case.
Montgomery will be arraigned at 11 a.m. Wednesday by video in Hillsborough County Superior Court North.
This story will be updated.
