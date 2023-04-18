Father charged with 2-year-old, woman's murders appears in court, prosecutors ask for his medical records

Thomas Mosley, 21, appeared in a courtroom Tuesday in Pinellas County as his attorneys continue to fight to keep his medial records under wraps in the murder case.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Prosecutors in court demanded to view the medical records for a St. Petersburg father who is being charged with murdering a 20-year-old mother and their 2-year-old son.

On March 29, Pashun Jeffery's family visited her home for Mosley's birthday party, according to an affidavit from the police department.

Jeffery's family left the home at about 5:15 p.m. and the only people at the residence were Mosley, Jeffery and their 2-year-old son, the affidavit says. Almost four hours later at around 9:03 p.m., police say Mosley arrived at his mother's home with "severe lacerations to both of his hands and arms" that closely aligned with the same injuries of someone who was involved in a knife attack. He later admitted himself to St. Anthony's Hospital.

The murder investigation began the next day when officers responded to Lincoln Shores Apartments, off of 4th Street North, after Jeffery's family voiced their concerns about the 20-year-old and said they saw blood on the sidewalk in a path leading away from her apartment, the affidavit reads.

The family reportedly called management at the apartment complex who entered the home and found Jeffery dead.

Authorities say they found "in excess of 100 wounds" on the 20-year-old's body.

At the apartment, police say they found a bloody fingerprint on a cleaning bottle that was intentionally placed under a bed and a bloody shoe print with a Gucci emblem on the bathroom floor where Jeffery was found.

According to the affidavit, the fingerprint from the cleaning bottle was identified as belonging to Thomas Mosley.

Documents say around 8:42 p.m. Thursday, Mosley went to the Lake Maggiore area in St. Pete before continuing on to his mother's which is about 10 blocks away from the lakes.

Holloway said the 2-year-old's body was intact when found, however, officers killed the alligator.

In charging Mosley with first-degree murder, authorities say he "did throw or place" the child into the lake, "thereby inflicting...mortal wounds." The exact cause of the child's death will be determined following an official autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.