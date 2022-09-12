Father, son accused of beating man unconscious at wedding in Lake Helen

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A father and his son were arrested after authorities say they beat a man at a wedding until he was unresponsive.
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office explains that Joel O'Grady, 38, and his son Julian Falkinburg, 21, were at a wedding reception in Lake Helen when a fight started.
A man was hit in the head and face multiple times and kicked even after being unresponsive, the sheriff's office says. He was "seriously injured" and was taken to a hospital while the father-son duo reportedly left the scene.
It wasn't until a few days later that they both were taken into custody by Daytona Beach police. The duo was taken to the Volusia County Jail.
O'Grady posted a $100,000 bond and was released overnight while his son, Falkinburg, posted a $50,000 bond and was released the afternoon before.
"This has to be our first father and son SCUMBAG OF THE WEEK post, but they earned it," Sheriff Mike Chitwood wrote on Facebook. "Not just kicking a man when he’s down - but when he’s unconscious."