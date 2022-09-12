Father, son accused of beating man unconscious at wedding in Lake Helen

The duo was taken to the Volusia County Jail where they later bonded out.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A father and his son were arrested after authorities say they beat a man at a wedding until he was unresponsive.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office explains that Joel O'Grady, 38, and his son Julian Falkinburg, 21, were at a wedding reception in Lake Helen when a fight started.

A man was hit in the head and face multiple times and kicked even after being unresponsive, the sheriff's office says. He was "seriously injured" and was taken to a hospital while the father-son duo reportedly left the scene.

It wasn't until a few days later that they both were taken into custody by Daytona Beach police. The duo was taken to the Volusia County Jail.

O'Grady posted a $100,000 bond and was released overnight while his son, Falkinburg, posted a $50,000 bond and was released the afternoon before.