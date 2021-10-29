Father, son convicted of plans to internationally transport minor for sexual activity

The sentencing hearings for the father and son are scheduled for Jan. 13, 2022.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida father and son were recently convicted by a federal grand jury for transporting a minor from Croatia to the United States for sex, a news release from the justice department says.

A federal jury recently found 27-year-old Jordan Pulido of Trinity, Florida, guilty of "enticement and coercion of a minor, traveling out of the country to engage in illicit sexual conduct and transporting a minor into the United States to engage in sexual activity," according to The United States Department of Justice.

The jury also reportedly found Pulido and his father, 62-year-old Roberto Jimenez, guilty of conspiracy to transport a minor into the country to engage in sexual activity.

Both the father and son face a minimum mandatory of 10 years and up to life in federal prison, the release explains. The sentencing hearings are scheduled for Jan. 13, 2022.

According to court documents, in June 2018, Pulido traveled from Florida to Croatia to have sex with the minor he was talking to through the internet.

Over the next month, Pulido and his father conspired to bring the minor from Croatia to Florida, so Pulido could continue having sex with the minor, court officials say. In July 2018, Pulido brought the minor to Florida, the indictment said.