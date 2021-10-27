Asian American hate crimes up 73 percent in new FBI report

The updated FBI reported the highest number of hate crimes overall in two decades.

TAMPA, Fla. — The FBI released an updated report of hate crimes for 2020 on Monday. The agency found a spike in anti-Asian incidents since the year prior.

Asian Americans received a 73 percent increase in hate crimes in 2020 compared to 2019, according to the report. That's 279 reports nationwide compared to 161 the year prior.

"We are all people with feelings and we all deserve respect," Mariben Espiritu Andersen with Tampa Bay's chapter of the National Association of Asian American Professionals.

In Florida, the FBI reported 68 incidents of hate toward race or ethnicity in 2020 compared to 45 in 2019.

But those hate crimes numbers are likely much higher, Dr. Sylwia J. Piatkowska, Florida State University assistant professor in the College of Criminology and Criminal Justice, said.

"Official statistics don't really represent the big picture," Piatkowska said.

Piatkowska said major events like the pandemic, rhetoric from political leaders and simply existing prejudice all contribute to spikes in hate crimes. In addition, Piatkowska said local law enforcement agencies are not always required to submit reports to the FBI, which contributes to underreporting.

She also said in some of USF's research, Asian Americans are less likely to report these crimes. Andersen said that has largely to do with Asian culture and is encouraging people to speak up if discriminated against.

"Be proud, be loud and bold that we are Asian Americans," Andersen said.

The overall number of hate crime incidents reported is the highest since 2001, which included a jump in hate crime incidents targeting Muslim Americans, according to CBS News.

The updated FBI report includes some data from Ohio after reports of a technical submission error. The FBI has since addressed the technical challenge in the state's reporting system, according to CBS News.