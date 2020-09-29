FBI searching for dangerous escaped inmate possibly heading to Indiana

Anthony Martinez escaped from Louisville Metro Corrections Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The FBI is asking for the public's help in finding an escaped bank robber that should be considered dangerous.

Anthony Martinez escaped from Louisville Metro Corrections Tuesday. He was being held since February for a bank robbery. Martinez is also wanted for multiple armed bank robberies in Indiana.

The FBI said Martinez should be considered dangerous and should not be approached. The agency believes Martinez could be heading to Indiana because of connections he has in the southern part of the state.