FBI trying to identify man in child sexual assault investigation

The FBI needs the public's help to identify the man they're calling John Doe 42.

INDIANAPOLIS — The FBI is asking for the public's help to identify a man who may have critical information about the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

A video flagged by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in 2019 shows the unidentified male with a child. After analyzing the video they believe it was produced in 2015.

The man is described as a white male with gray hair, wearing a red and black plaid shirt. He is likely between 50 and 65 years old, according to the FBI.

He speaks English, according to the video footage. Police said it's possible that his appearance may have changed over the years. Investigators also believe that he may have been speaking with a southern accent.

No information on his potential whereabouts exists at this time.

This investigation is part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiative.