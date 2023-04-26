70-year-old Largo man accused of offering sex to a minor

Joseph Moore Walter met the 14-year-old, who was really an undercover agent, on an online teen chat application, FDLE says.

LARGO, Fla. — A 70-year-old man from Largo was arrested Tuesday for soliciting sex from a 14-year-old girl, who was really an undercover Florida Department of Law Enforcement agent, according to a news release.

Joseph Moore Walter met the undercover agent on an online teen chat application, FDLE says. Walter was sent multiple reminders that he was talking to a minor, but still exposed his genitals via video chat and made numerous sexually explicit remarks during phone calls, including trying to entice her to expense herself for him and meet him for sex, FLDE says.

Walter was arrested for one count of lewd or lascivious exhibition, four counts of using computer servers/devices to solicit certain illegal acts, one count of transmission of harmful material to a minor and four counts of unlawful use of a two-way communication device. All ten counts are felonies, FLDE explains.