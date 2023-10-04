His death is one of Florida's oldest active murder investigations. Authorities are asking for help cracking the case.

A 24-year-old San Francisco resident disappeared in Miami. His skeleton was found 2 years later. The FDLE is looking for information on his murder.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Agents at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are looking for help in solving one of Florida's oldest active homicide cases. The 1974 murder of James Norris — who officials say may have been known to some people by the name Richard Gunning — has been unsolved for 39 years, and now, investigators believe people living in Citrus County, Panama City, and Miami could have information that could help solve the case.

James Norris came to Miami on Oct. 4, 1974, traveling under his "Richard Gunning" alias. He carried a large amount of cash with him and was reportedly there to buy Colombian-grade marijuana.

Norris disappeared without any contact, save for a postcard he sent to his family from Inglis.

On April 16, 1976, a bulldozer operator found Norris' remains near the northern line between Dixie and Taylor counties, about 100 miles away from where he was first listed as missing in Florida. The remains were not officially confirmed as Norris' until 2010 when investigators were able to utilize advances in DNA testing and forensic technology.

The investigation found that Norris had traveled to Citrus County to buy from an organization operating in that county. The FDLE said the investigation has uncovered the names of members of that organization.

The FDLE asks anyone who may have information about the murder of James Norris (a.k.a. Richard Gunning) to please contact FDLE Tallahassee at (800) 342-0820.