Law enforcement says a fourth correctional officer is still at large.

MIAMI — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced three correctional officers have been arrested and charged with the murder of an inmate.

According to FDLE, the murder happened on February 14 at Dade Correctional Institution in Miami-Dade County when an inmate was scheduled to be transferred to another correctional institution. During the removal, law enforcement says the inmate threw urine on one of the officers.

The inmate was then handcuffed and beaten by three officers — Christopher Rolon, 29, Kirk Walton, 34, and Ronald Connor, 24. FDLE says the inmate was beaten so badly that he had to be carried to the van that was taking him to the new facility.

On the way there, the van made a stop in Ocala where the inmate was found dead, laying on the bench inside the van. According to authorities, the cause of death was a punctured lung which lead to internal bleeding.

All three officers were arrested Thursday morning and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. FDLE says one other correctional officer is still at large.