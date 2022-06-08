FDLE arrests Spring Hill man accused of child sex solicitation

An FDLE agent went undercover to bust the man after reportedly receiving information of him sexually abusing a young child.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested a 33-year-old man it says tried to perform sexual acts on a child.

The case began back in April when FDLE received information claiming Michael Green of Spring Hill had recorded himself sexually abusing a young child, a news release explains.

An undercover operation with an agent posing as a parent revealed Green trying to convince the "parent" to arrange for him to have sex with the child, the agency reports.

The 33-year-old was booked into the Pasco County jail.

Green is facing three counts of soliciting a parent of a child to consent to sex acts with a child, one count of transmission of child sexual abuse material, one count of possession of child sexual abuse material and one count of use of a two-way communication device to facilitation the commission of a crime.