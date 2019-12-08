Detectives in Pasco County are asking for information from the public to help solve a homicide investigation after authorities found the body of a Tampa man floating in a pond.

Carlos Saint Louis, 38, was found dead on Feb. 19 in a pond behind the Home Depot at 32715 Eiland Boulevard in Zephyrhills, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $8,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the people responsible.

Detectives said new information revealed Louis was seen getting into a black Chevrolet Suburban on Feb. 4 driven by a man wearing scrubs in the Wawa parking lot at 13501 Colonial Drive West in Winter Garden. According to detectives, Louis’ Chevrolet Sonic was left at the Wawa, where law enforcement later recovered it.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay 1(800)873-8477 or by reporting a tip anonymously online.

