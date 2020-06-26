Federal judge orders woman accused of running down police officers during protest to be released

Federal court Judge Jeremiah McCarthy has granted Deyanna Davis be released with conditions.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The woman accused of running down police officers with a vehicle during a protest earlier in June could soon be released from custody.

Federal court Judge Jeremiah McCarthy has granted Deyanna Davis be released with conditions because the prosecution has not met the burden of proof that Davis is a danger to the community.

Davis still faces state charges and her family needs to get several bonds as well.

Davis is accused of driving the vehicle that allegedly struck and injured three law enforcement officers on Bailey Avenue in Buffalo the night of June 1.

The 30-year-old Buffalo woman is facing charges of first degree attempted murder, aggravated assault upon a police officer, assault in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree.