NORTH PORT, Fla. — For anyone driving Sunday morning on U.S. 41 at Almonte Terrace in North Port, you may see a lot of law enforcement officers in the area.

Police are in the area working a felony stop on a stolen truck out of Indiana, according to a North Port Police Department tweet.

The department says several people are being questioned at this time.

The investigation is still in its early stages.

