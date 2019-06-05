JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An Orange Park man has been ordered to spend the rest of his life behind bars for distributing a lethal dose of fentanyl to an 18-year-old woman in Clay County.

Back in January, Trumaine "Lucky" Muller, 34, was found guilty of drug and gun-related charges. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard sentenced him to life in prison.

Prosecutors say Muller sold "heroin," which was actually fentanyl, to two men, who provided some of it to an 18-year-old woman. She was a first-time opiate user and snorted it. She died just hours later.

"Families and communities have been ravaged by the opioid epidemic," State Attorney Melissa Nelson wrote in a statement. "I commend law enforcement and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for their skillful investigation and prosecution of Trumaine Muller for the overdose death of [the victim]."

The two other men, Christopher Williams and Tyler Hamilton, previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter in state court.

