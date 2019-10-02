EAST LAKE-ORIENT PARK, Fla. — There were no major incidents during student day at the Florida State Fair, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says.

In fact, it adds, there were fewer ejections from the fairgrounds and arrests.

The agency credits its cooperation with the Florida State Fair Authority, Tampa Police Department and Hillsborough County Public Schools to keep the event safe for everyone.

An increased security presence largely stems from the death of 14-year-old Andrew Joseph III, who was hit and killed by a car while trying to leave the fairgrounds amid many other young people told to leave.

Deputies say 36 people were removed from the fair Friday, down from last year's number at 47 people.

"We couldn't have asked for a better outcome at this year's Student Day," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a news release. "I thank the 40 volunteers on our Community Action Team who walked the fairgrounds with me (Friday) night.

"Together we create a safer environment every year for our students to come have fun."

One person was arrested for trespassing, while seven people were arrested last year. The one person, a 14-year-old, had several charges outstanding for grand theft auto, possession of alcohol, resisting an office and more.

