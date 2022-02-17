FHP: Armed man jumps onto woman's SUV on I-75, then tries to carjack semi-truck

Troopers say he couldn't steal the semi because he wasn't able to put it in gear or release the air brakes.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A New Port Richey man is behind bars after jumping onto a woman's SUV while armed with a gun and unsuccessfully trying to carjack a semi-truck on Interstate 75 in Hillsborough County, the Florida Highway Patrol says.

Authorities say it happened Thursday around 9:44 p.m. on I-75 near milepost 234, close to the Hillsborough/Manatee County border.

Troopers say 43-year-old Dale Patrick Ferris stopped his black SUV in the road for "unknown reasons" and didn't have his lights on.

Shortly after stopping, Ferris' SUV was hit by a Subaru. As this happened, troopers say Ferris walked into the path of a Hyundai driven by a 42-year-old woman. She stopped to avoid hitting him.

That's when troopers say Ferris pulled out a gun and climbed onto the hood of the Hyundai.

Ferris was distracted by another car passing by, which allowed the woman to get away unharmed, FHP says.

Moments later, a 62-year-old semi-truck driver stopped and got out of his truck to ask Ferris if he needed help.

Instead, troopers say Ferris got into the semi and tried to steal the vehicle. He was unsuccessful, according to FHP, because he couldn't put it in gear or release the air brakes.

Troopers say the semi driver and another man tried to stop Ferris from stealing the truck, but he kicked them both in the face and chest.

Ferris got out of the truck just as deputies from Hillsborough and Manatee counties sheriff's offices arrived at the scene.

FHP says its troopers arrested Ferris and took him to the Hillsborough County Jail. He faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, carjacking with a firearm, carjacking, improper exhibition of a firearm and discharging a firearm in public.