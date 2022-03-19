FHP: Bicyclist left with serious injuries after hit-and-run crash

Troopers don't have a description of the car that was involved in the hit-and-run.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A man is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning in Pasco County, Florida Highway Patrol reports.

An unknown car was driving southbound on Dale Mabry Highway in the outside lane, south of US-41, and reportedly traveled into the outside shoulder.

The unknown driver crashed into a 31-year-old bicyclist who was riding in the shoulder and left the scene, according to troopers.

Moments later, a motorcycle traveling southbound collided with the bicycle that came to a rest in the travel lane.

The 31-year-old was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

