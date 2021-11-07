FHP: 19-year-old drank 'High Noon' before rear-ending trooper in Tampa

Troopers say the woman admitted to drinking "High Noon" at a local bar before driving.

TAMPA, Fla. — A 19-year-old woman is facing multiple charges after Florida Highway Patrol says she crashed into the back of a patrol car in Tampa overnight.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday at a traffic light on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard.

Troopers say Courtney Keller, 19, admitted to mistaking traffic signals, accelerating her car and rear-ending a patrol car that was stopped for a red left turn arrow.

According to FHP, Keller showed signs of impairment including slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol. Troopers say she admitted to drinking "High Noon" at a local bar before driving.

Keller's driver's license was also reportedly suspended for an unknown reason prior to this incident.