Troopers search for person of interest in fatal Pasco County hit-and-run crash

With more information on the incident, FHP says 39-year-old Angela North was identified as a person of interest in the hit-and-run crash.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers say they have identified a person of interest in a deadly hit-and-run crash which happened Saturday near Dade City.

Once troopers responded to the scene of the crash, the agency says they found a 38-year-old Kentucky man who was hit and killed by a car driving westbound on Kiefer Road, west of Handcart Road.

After the crash, which happened sometime between 9 p.m. and midnight, the car reportedly left the scene in an unknown direction.

With more information on the incident, FHP says 39-year-old Angela North was identified as a person of interest in the hit-and-run crash. She may be driving a silver or gold 2009 Nissan Murano, troopers explain.