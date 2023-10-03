Teen boy, 33-year-old woman killed in Arcadia ATV crash

Police have charged the driver of the other vehicle with DUI manslaughter.

ARCADIA, Fla — The Florida Highway Patrol has filed criminal charges against one of the drivers involved in an ATV crash that killed a 13-year-old boy and a 33-year-old woman on Monday evening in Arcadia.

According to police, the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. when a John Deere utility vehicle with a driver and three passengers and a Ford Fusion approached the intersection of County Road 660 and US-17.

The report says the Fusion rear-ended the ATV, which ran off the road, hitting a ditch and a wooden fence. The Fusion spun and also slid off the road. Both vehicles ended up on the north shoulder of the roadway.

Police say the driver and all three passengers in the ATV were ejected. The 33-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene. The 13-year-old was rushed to DeSoto Memorial Hospital and later pronounced dead. The driver and surviving passenger were hospitalized with serious injuries.